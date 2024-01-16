Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 736,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

