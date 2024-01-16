Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.22. The stock had a trading volume of 75,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $208.04 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

