Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

NYSE LMT traded down $6.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.08. The stock had a trading volume of 459,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,803. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

