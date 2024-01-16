Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 35.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $816.67. The stock had a trading volume of 160,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $826.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $797.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $774.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

