Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,478,000 after acquiring an additional 59,846 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 67.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.82. 2,288,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.