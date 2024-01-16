Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,183. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

