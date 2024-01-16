Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.1% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 69.1% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $186.70. 959,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,154. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.43. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

