Dearborn Partners LLC Has $40.10 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,058 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,588,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,736. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

