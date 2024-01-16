Dearborn Partners LLC Has $36.30 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $36,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. 1,097,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,262. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.