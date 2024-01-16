Dearborn Partners LLC Has $27.86 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $27,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 795,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,936. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

