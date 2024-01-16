Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.19. 497,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,033. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

