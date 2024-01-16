Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $352.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,872. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $357.65. The stock has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

