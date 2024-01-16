Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.60. 650,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,576. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.80.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

