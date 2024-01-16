Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 25%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) was down 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 154,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 170,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

