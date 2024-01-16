DA Davidson Downgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $189.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 57.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 422,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

