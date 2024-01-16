Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 130,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,526. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. Woodward’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

