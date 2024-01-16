Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,517 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 996,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

