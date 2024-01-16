Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,879. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.