Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises about 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $17,319,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 162,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,375. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

