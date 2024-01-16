Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

