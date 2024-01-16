Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

