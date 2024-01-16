Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. 16,512,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,488,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

