Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

INGR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. 89,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

