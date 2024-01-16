Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 227,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

