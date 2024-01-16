Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 602 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 292,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.