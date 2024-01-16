Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 5,464 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MP Materials worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in MP Materials by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.51.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

