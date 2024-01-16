Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,031,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $236.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,792. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average of $220.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

