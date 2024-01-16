Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 107.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,877 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 7.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $106.26. 1,700,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

