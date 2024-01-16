Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 3.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

LIN stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $406.70. 653,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,573. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

