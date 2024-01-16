Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $233.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.