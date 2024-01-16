CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $4.60 on Tuesday, hitting $371.80. The stock had a trading volume of 134,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $386.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

