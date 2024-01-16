CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 2.2% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.45. 787,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,815 shares of company stock worth $185,576,960. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

