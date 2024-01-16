CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $494,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $932.96. The stock had a trading volume of 153,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,521. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $847.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $812.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $937.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $917.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.