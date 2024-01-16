CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $1.38 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.6% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 48.6% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 806.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,119.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,026.30 and a 200-day moving average of $921.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $559.11 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

