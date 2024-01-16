CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

