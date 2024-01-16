Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. Crown has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

