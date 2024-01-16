Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.55. 310,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.44.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

