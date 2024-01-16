CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.31.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $283.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,721.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $290.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,927 shares of company stock worth $69,942,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.