Critical Comparison: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Issuer Direct and 1847, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.86%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than 1847.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $32.98 million 1.85 $1.93 million $0.36 44.42 1847 $48.93 million 0.04 -$10.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares Issuer Direct and 1847’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Issuer Direct has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1847.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 1847 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06% 1847 -21.49% -1,352.73% -24.59%

Summary

Issuer Direct beats 1847 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About 1847

(Get Free Report)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.