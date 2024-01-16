Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 70,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,271. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

About Crexendo

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 65.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

