Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares during the period. Northwestern University purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

CRGY opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

