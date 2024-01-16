Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.76. 710,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,505. The stock has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

