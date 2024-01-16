Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 731,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Couchbase by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 276,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

