Cosmos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158.38 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.17 or 0.00023684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and $158.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00082796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00029184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 383,035,869 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

