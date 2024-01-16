Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 469,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,290,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $143,544.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,805. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

