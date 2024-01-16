Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Copart has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

