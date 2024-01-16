Contrasting NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NOVONIX and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $6.11 million 33.89 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.34 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.82

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NOVONIX has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NOVONIX and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,132.79%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats NOVONIX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

