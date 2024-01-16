Contrasting LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU – Get Free Report) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Cemtrex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LiveVox and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Cemtrex has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 428.74%. Given Cemtrex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cemtrex is more favorable than LiveVox.

This table compares LiveVox and Cemtrex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $143.29 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Cemtrex $59.71 million 0.08 -$9.20 million ($14.10) -0.31

LiveVox has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A N/A N/A Cemtrex -15.49% -76.28% -14.85%

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms. It also provides services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

