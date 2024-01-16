Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.38. 1,240,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.