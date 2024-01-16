Comparing Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) & Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Dexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -63.25% -0.28% -0.10% Dexus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 3 5 0 2.63 Dexus 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Safehold and Dexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Safehold currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Safehold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Dexus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safehold and Dexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million 9.72 $421.29 million ($7.64) -2.83 Dexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Dexus.

Summary

Safehold beats Dexus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Dexus

Dexus engages in real estate investments, leasing and tenant services. It operates its business through following segments: Office, Industrial, Property Management, Funds Management, Development & Trading, and Others. The Office segment offers domestic office space with any associated retail space, car parks and office developments. The Industrial segment comprises of domestic industrial properties, industrial estates and industrial developments. The Property Management segment provides property management services for third part clients and owned assets. The Funds Management segment offers funds management of third party client assets. The Development & Trading segment provides revenue earned and costs incurred by the group on developments and inventory. The others segment comprises of corporate expenses associated with maintaining and also include the treasury function managed through a centralized treasury department. Dexus was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

